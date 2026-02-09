Student Kills Girl, Then Shoots Himself In 3-Second Classroom Horror

A first-year law student killed his classmate before shooting himself with the same gun in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday morning. While his classmate, a girl, died on the spot, the accused was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The incident was captured on camera.

The two have been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, and the accused, Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village in Jalandhar district.

According to CCTV footage, Prince Raj entered the classroom around 9:15 am and walked past Sandeep Kaur. Raj appears to have not responded to her remarks, after which she walked out. Raj followed her, and another classmate, who has not been identified, tried to intervene.

Later in the video, the third classmate is seen laughing and bringing Raj and Kaur towards the backside of the classroom. The two girls take the last bench while Raj sits in front of them. Kaur is seen standing when Raj gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag, turns back, and shoots Kaur in the head. Raj then takes three steps and shoots himself in the head.

The third classmate is shock-stricken. She walks away only to come back to check on Kaur and then runs out of the classroom along with other batchmates.

Police said it is not yet known why Raj killed Kaur. The investigation is ongoing. According to police, both were first-year students at a law college located in Usma village, Tarn Taran.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited.