Video: Women Thwart Snatching Attempt In Punjab, Chase Away Robbers On Bike

Two women in Punjab's Ludhiana thwarted a snatching attempt and chased away assailants on bike. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the women confronting the robbers, who were armed with sharp objects, and saving their valuables.

On Friday evening, around 6:30, two women were driving an Activa when two men on an adjacent bike cornered them. The man riding pillion leaned in and tried to snatch the woman driver's bag. The woman lost balance and got off the scooter but managed to save her bag.

According to the CCTV footage, the woman was carrying a crossbody bag. While the robber pulled the bag's strap, he didn't get hold of the bag as it got detached from the one side.

The pillion rider then got off the bike and pulled out a curved sword, threatening to attack the women. However, the woman driver was quick to leave the scooter and run away, while the other woman tried to defend herself. The bikers soon ran away. This unfolded in less than a minute.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the suspects and have appealed to the public for any information that may lead to their arrest. No written complaint has been filed yet, but the police are taking cognisance of the incident.