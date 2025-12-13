Heavy Smog Blankets Delhi As Air Quality Nears 'Severe,' Airport Issues Advisory

Residents of Delhi and nearby areas woke up to smog on Saturday, with the overall air quality nearing the 'severe' category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 390, which falls under the "very poor" category. However, many areas in the national capital had their air quality in the severe category. These areas included Anand Vihar (AQI- 435), Burari Crossing (AQI- 415), Chandni Chowk (AQI- 419), Ghazipur (AQI- 435), Jahangirpuri (AQI- 442), RK Puram (AQI- 404), and Rohini (AQI- 436).

A mix of smog and shallow fog reduced visibility in several areas of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' The CPCB states that each of these categories reflects the level of pollution and the associated health risks.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around Ghazipur area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 435, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/2x1IUbI8v3 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Dangerous levels of AQI have become increasingly common in several parts of Delhi during the winter season. Saturday's overall AQI, which falls under the "very poor category," poses a risk of respiratory illnesses, even for healthy individuals, when exposure continues for prolonged periods.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

In a post on X, the Delhi Airport said all flight operations were normal for now. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 376, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/b4yOl7V8jH — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

On Friday too, there was a thick blanket of smog in Delhi, with the AQI at 386. A thick haze was reported in areas such as Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely low.

Despite marginal improvements in recent weeks, large parts of the capital remain engulfed in dense and toxic smog. The worsening air quality has sparked off a war of words between political parties.