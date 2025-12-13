Advertisement
Heavy Smog Blankets Delhi As Air Quality Nears 'Severe,' Airport Issues Advisory

A mix of smog and shallow fog reduced visibility in several areas of Delhi early Saturday. In many areas, the AQI was in severe category.

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain at harmful levels.
  • Residents of Delhi and nearby areas woke up to smog, with the overall air quality nearing 'severe' category
  • Delhi's overall AQI stood at 390- 'very poor' category. However, many areas had their AQI in severe category
  • A mix of smog and shallow fog reduced visibility in several areas of Delhi
New Delhi:

Residents of Delhi and nearby areas woke up to smog on Saturday, with the overall air quality nearing the 'severe' category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 390, which falls under the "very poor" category. However, many areas in the national capital had their air quality in the severe category. These areas included Anand Vihar (AQI- 435), Burari Crossing (AQI- 415), Chandni Chowk (AQI- 419), Ghazipur (AQI- 435), Jahangirpuri (AQI- 442), RK Puram (AQI- 404), and Rohini (AQI- 436).

READ: 'Need To Align Policy With Health-Based Science': Experts On Air Quality Standards

A mix of smog and shallow fog reduced visibility in several areas of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' The CPCB states that each of these categories reflects the level of pollution and the associated health risks.

Dangerous levels of AQI have become increasingly common in several parts of Delhi during the winter season. Saturday's overall AQI, which falls under the "very poor category," poses a risk of respiratory illnesses, even for healthy individuals, when exposure continues for prolonged periods.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

In a post on X, the Delhi Airport said all flight operations were normal for now. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory said.

On Friday too, there was a thick blanket of smog in Delhi, with the AQI at 386. A thick haze was reported in areas such as Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely low.

Despite marginal improvements in recent weeks, large parts of the capital remain engulfed in dense and toxic smog. The worsening air quality has sparked off a war of words between political parties. 

