Layer Of Dust In Delhi, Weather Office Dismisses Iran "Toxic Cloud" Rumours

A thick layer of dust has settled over Delhi-NCR, significantly dropping visibility and spiking pollution levels across the national capital region. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Dr Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology at Skymet, explained the atmospheric mechanics behind the current haze and addressed viral concerns regarding a "toxic cloud" from Iran.

Why is Delhi-NCR under a dust blanket?

According to Dr Palawat, the current situation is the result of a "perfect storm" of high-speed transport followed by a sudden atmospheric stall.

The Origin: Between March 5 and March 7, strong westerly winds originated from Balochistan and Central Pakistan, sweeping across the Thar Desert in Rajasthan.

The suspension: These winds carried vast amounts of loose desert dust into the skies over northwest India.

The Trap: In the last 24 to 36 hours, wind speeds have plummeted to a mere 5-12 km/h. Without strong winds to push the particles away, the dust has remained trapped in the lower atmosphere.

"The dust is in suspension and is not moving away. That is why pollution has increased and visibility has decreased", Dr Palawat noted.

Fact Check: Is a 'Toxic Cloud' from Iran Heading to India?

Social media platforms, including Twitter and WhatsApp, have been flooded with claims that smoke and sulphur dioxide from bombarded refineries in Iran are drifting toward Delhi. Skymet has officially dismissed these reports.

Dr Palawat clarified that the threat to Northwest India is negligible to nil for several reasons:

1. Massive Distance: The distance from the affected areas in Iran to India is approximately 2,500 to 3,000 km.

2. Dilution: Even if pollutants travelled that far, they would be heavily diluted by the time they reached the Indian border.

3. Wind Direction: Current winds in the upper atmosphere are blowing from the southwest, directing any potential fumes toward China and Russia, rather than India.

4. Wind Duration: For such smoke to reach Delhi, sustained, extremely strong westerly winds would be required for several days - a condition that does not currently exist.

When Will the Air Clear?

There is relief on the horizon for residents of the Indo-Gangetic plain. Skymet predicts a change in weather patterns within the next 48 hours.

The forecast: Around March 12, strong westerly and northwesterly winds are expected to pick up pace once again.

These faster winds will act as a natural "broom", dispersing the suspended dust particles and pollutants.

Expect visibility to improve significantly and pollution levels to dip by Thursday.