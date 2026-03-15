"I Am Dead... For Coffee": Netanyahu Responds To Death Rumours In New Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on X after conspiracy theories circulated on social media claiming he had been killed in an Iranian strike.

In the clip, Netanyahu is seen ordering coffee at a cafe and joking about the rumours.

“I am dead… for coffee,” he said, using a Hebrew phrase that roughly translates to loving something to death. “You know what? I'm “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic,” he added.

During the video, Netanyahu also raises both hands and shows his fingers to the camera.

Earlier, some posts on social media had suggested that footage from his Thursday press conference showed him with six fingers on one hand and was generated using artificial intelligence

“Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” Netanyahu said.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

In his message to the Israeli citizens, Netanyahu said, “Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space. Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, and to the Mossad. We are doing things that I cannot… at this moment, but we are hitting Iran very hard, even today. Are you telling me to keep going? I tell all of you: you keep going too."

He added, "Continue to listen to Home Front Command instructions at all times—listen to Home Front Command and also to city mayors—to always be near a protected space. We will ease restrictions as much as possible. And thank you for the coffee, it's excellent. I don't know about the calories… it looks like…”

Earlier, Iran on Sunday vowed to "pursue and kill" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

This comes as the war between Israel and Iran has entered its 16th day. The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month. The attacks killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered a wider conflict across the Middle East.

In response, Iran launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases located in Gulf countries, while Israel and the United States have continued striking Iranian targets. Reports say the war has already killed more than 2,000 people, most of them in Iran.

The Pentagon says US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets across Iran since the conflict began. US media have also reported that the Pentagon has deployed the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region along with around 2,500 Marines, as the fighting continues.