Iran Fires 'Dancing Missile' For 1st Time In This War: All You Need To Know

Iran on Sunday launched a series of advanced missiles targeting Israeli and US positions, including the Sejjil missile, which has been used for the first time since the war began on February 28, Iranian news outlet PressTV reported.

The Sejjil is an indigenously designed and developed two-stage ballistic missile powered by solid propellant. It is also known by other names, including the Sajjil, Ashoura, and Ashura missile.

What Is The Sejjil Missile?

Iran's Sejjil-2 is a two-stage, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile with an estimated range of about 2,000 kilometres and a payload capacity of roughly 700 kilograms. Because of its high-altitude manoeuvring ability, it has been nicknamed the "dancing missile", a reference to its capability to evade missile defence systems such as the Iron Dome.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the missile is around 18 metres long, has a diameter of about 1.25 metres, and weighs roughly 23,600 kilograms.

Its solid-fuel design offers a strategic advantage, allowing it to be prepared and launched more quickly than older liquid-fuel systems like the Shahab series.

Work on designing the Sejjil missile began in the early 1990s.

According to CSIS, the first test launch took place in 2008, when the missile reportedly travelled around 800 kilometres. A second launch was carried out in May 2009 to evaluate improved guidance and navigation systems.

Four additional flight tests have been conducted since 2009. During the sixth test, the missile reportedly travelled about 1,900 kilometres into the Indian Ocean.

War Enters 16th Day

The missile launch comes as the war has entered its 16th day.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month. The attacks killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a wider war across the Middle East.

In response, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases located in Gulf countries, while Israel and the United States have continued striking Iranian sites.

Reports say the war has already killed more than 2,000 people, most of them in Iran.

The Pentagon said US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets across Iran since the conflict began.

US media have also reported that the Pentagon has sent the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region along with around 2,500 Marines as the fighting continues.