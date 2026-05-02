'A Day in Tehran During Ceasefire': Woman's Viral Video Stuns Internet

Amid the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the USA, a Tehran resident's Instagram video, "A day in Tehran during ceasefire," has gone viral for showcasing a normal, peaceful day in the capital. Shared by a user named Estelle, the video showcases her driving through the city, shopping, and dining, presenting a sharp contrast to previous, alarming footage of missiles hitting the city.

After driving the car through what looks like one of the main roads, Estelle can be seen buying a cat plushie from a small vendor on the footpath before venturing inside a food court. She ordered a baguette for lunch and bought Iranian biscuits.

Estelle could also be seen trying some Korean food from a stall. In the evening, she heads to a luxurious hotel and enters one of the lounges where people can be seen enjoying themselves without any fear of the war.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 400,000 views and hundreds of comments from social media users were surprised by how normal the city looked during the ceasefire.

"I wish the war was over. I would love to visit. Looks amazing," said one user while another added: "This is wonderful, thanks for filming and sharing."

A third commented: "Beautiful!! They don't show these in the US or European countries, they just talk about people being poor, the economy not being good, women not having freedom. I am not saying these problems don't exist, I am just saying these problems are much more exaggerated by the West and Israel's media."

A fourth said: "I've been in Tehran many times, it's a nice place to go, the people there amazing, nice food, shopping, nature, architecture, beaches and more. I hope to visit again, and hope the war stops. This country is so different from what you see in the media."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Trump Rejects Iran's Proposal

US President Donald Trump rejected a new proposal by Iran to end the war as the 60-day War Powers Resolution deadline came to an end on May 1. Trump said he was "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal, without spelling out in detail which elements he opposes. "They're asking for things that I can't agree to," he told reporters at the White House.

Continuing the war beyond this point would require US Congress approval, though many past presidents have circumvented this provision. With no sign of a resolution, Iran continues to maintain its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US Navy is maintaining a blockade to prevent Iran's oil tankers from getting out to sea.