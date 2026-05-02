Screams, Sealed Life Jackets: New Video Of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Shows Safety Lapses

A new video from inside the Bargi Dam cruise, which capsized earlier this week, showed the final moments before one of Madhya Pradesh's deadliest tourism disasters that reveals a catastrophic collapse of basic safety systems.

In the footage, passengers can be seen seated inside the cruise as water suddenly begins rushing into the vessel. Within seconds, laughter turns to screams. The boat lurches violently as storm waters flood the interior.

Cruise staff are seen frantically untying bundled life jackets only after the vessel had already started sinking. Passengers scramble, many without life jackets, desperately struggle to retrieve them from sealed storage.

#Watch | A new video from inside the Bargi Dam cruise, which capsized earlier this week, showed the final moments before one of Madhya Pradesh's deadliest tourism disasters that reveals a catastrophic collapse of basic safety systems.



Read more: https://t.co/toxMJJk3sj pic.twitter.com/lKGYemHDN2 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2026

The video now stands as evidence of what survivors' allegations of basic safety norms not being followed and passengers being left to fend for themselves in the middle of a violent storm.

Also Read | "Saw My Mother Drown": Jabalpur Boat Accident Survivor Recounts Horror

Under the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, every passenger must be provided with and properly wear a life jacket before sailing. But initial findings suggest this mandatory rule may have been grossly violated.

The cruise was carrying more then 40 tourists, despite tickets reportedly being issued for only 29 passengers. This overcrowded vessel was allowed to enter Bargi Dam waters even though the India Meteorological Department had already issued an Orange Alert, warning of severe weather and storm conditions with winds expected to reach nearly 50 kmph.

So far, nine bodies have been recovered. Four people, including three children, remain missing.

Search operations had to be suspended Friday evening due to continuous heavy rainfall, with teams set to resume at 5 am Saturday.

Among the survivors was 72-year-old Riyaz Hussain, who reportedly remained in the water for nearly four hours. As the boat tilted dangerously, passengers spent nearly half an hour running in panic, but saw no action.

When Marina Massey and her four-year-old son Trishaan's bodies were recovered, they were still clutching each together. Her husband Pradeep Massey survived. "The cruise operators kept telling us to simply remain seated exactly as we were, they provided neither life jackets nor any other assistance. I suddenly came across a tube, which enabled me to survive and make it to the shore. The people gathered at the shore saved us by repeatedly throwing ropes out to us, he said.

Though the distress call was reportedly received at 6.15 pm, the first rescue team did not depart until 6.40 pm and their vehicle allegedly failed to start. Equipment then had to be shifted to another vehicle. A second rescue team finally departed around 7 pm. This critical delay may have cost precious lives.

In the early moments, it was the local fishermen and farmers that led rescue efforts, saving over 15 people. Only later did specialized teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), take over operations.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has ordered the suspension of all cruise operations, motorboat services and water sports across Madhya Pradesh. A statewide safety audit is now mandatory. The services of the cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra have been terminated.

Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi Manager Sunil Maravi has been suspended, while Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to headquarters pending departmental inquiry.

To ensure a detailed investigation, the government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee comprising the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, Secretary to the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Commissioner of the Jabalpur Division.

This committee will examine the precise circumstances of the disaster, determine why safety protocols were allegedly ignored, identify operational deficiencies and establish accountability for all responsible parties.