Lapses, Remorse, 'Act Of Nature' Claim: Cruise Boat Pilot's Big Reveal

The operator of the cruise boat that sank in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam, killing nine tourists, profusely apologised to the affected families but steered clear of accountability, describing the incident as an "act of nature." In a long chat with NDTV, however, he inadvertently revealed a host of safety lapses - including the late distribution of life jackets, ignored weather alerts, and low crew strength - that may have contributed to the loss of lives.

NDTV tracked Mahesh Patel down at the MPT resort, from where the tourists had boarded the cruise that later sank in the Bargi Dam. On a non-functional boat, which was of the same make and build, he explained what transpired on April 30.

"When we departed from here, the weather was fine. However, as soon as we reached that spot, strong winds began to blow. I immediately turned the boat around, but the storm intensified rapidly, waves began crashing over the deck, and water started flooding into the vessel," he said.

Patel said he requested the hotel's reception desk to send a rescue boat as the accident was imminent. In the next sentence, he revealed a major security lapse.

Also read: Jabalpur Cruise Boat Pilot, Other Staff Sacked After 9 Killed In Tragedy

"As the boat filled with water, I called the reception desk and requested that they dispatch another boat, warning them that an accident was imminent. We then began helping the passengers put on their life jackets," he said.

Per the rules, the passengers should have been wearing the life jackets as they boarded the vessel. When NDTV asked why tourists had not been issued life jackets earlier, he claimed," People often refuse to wear the jackets. In this instance, they were dancing, so they weren't wearing them."

When confronted with the video footage of the accident and asked why life jackets were distributed only after the wind had picked up, Patel said the tourists were enjoying themselves despite intense waves.

"The waves were intense, yet people were still enjoying themselves. What was I supposed to do? In the video you are showing me, the boat doesn't appear to be rocking yet," he said.

Patel took NDTV into the crew cabin of the docked, non-functional cruise boat to explain the controls of a vessel similar to the one that sank. "I operate using two controls," he said, demonstrating that one was for reverse and the other for forward movement.

He said that around 200 metres from the destination, he lost control of the vessel. Pointing to the front windscreen of the docked cruise, Patel explained how waves had crashed as high as the glass on the ill-fated boat, while the wind violently pushed the vessel off course. He also said water had started entering the engine room below. "The moment I saw the water rising inside, I realised the boat wouldn't make it. We were just a short distance away, but I knew we wouldn't reach the shore," he added.

Reacting to the survivors' account that they had sensed danger and asked the boat pilot to turn the vessel back to the shore, he said nobody talked to him about this. "God is my witness, no one told me that the wind was picking up, take the boat back to shore," he said.

He said he was the last person to deboard and had ensured that all passengers had been evacuated. "Although I wasn't able to physically save anyone, my primary focus was to ensure that everyone put on their life jackets. I myself swam to safety," he said.

He claimed that he possessed a valid licence issued by the authorities in Goa. "I hold a valid license issued by the authorities in Goa. We undergo mandatory training every two years, including life-saving techniques, and I possess the necessary certifications for that training as well. Furthermore, I possess technical expertise regarding diesel engines," he said.

Also read: "Can't Eat, Sleep": Jabalpur Boat Pilot To NDTV On Tragedy That Killed 9

However, the big question is -- if he was adequately trained, why were passengers not made to wear the jackets before they boarded the boat?

Patel also revealed another major safety lapse. Normally, the boat crew comprised a pilot and two assistants. However, on that day, only two crew members were on duty to handle the tourists.

"Our crew typically consists of three members: a pilot and two assistants. However, on that particular day, it was just a single assistant and me," he said.

When the boat was about to overturn, an additional assistant would have helped the tourists, potentially saving lives.

Responding to the question if he was aware of an Orange Alert when the cruise started, he said he wasn't apprised of the rough weather conditions.

"No, we were not apprised of the weather conditions. The accident occurred approximately half an hour after the cruise had commenced," he added.

'Act of Nature'

He is apologetic, but claimed he was not at fault.

"This was an act of nature. I am not at fault in the slightest. My only intention was to ensure that all the guests reached their destination safe and sound," he said.

"I cannot express in words the depth of my sorrow and the agony I am enduring. I have lost all desire to eat, and sleep eludes me completely. I beg everyone to forgive me; this was not my fault. I ask for your forgiveness to the fullest extent possible. I did everything in my power to ensure that everyone remained safe," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Government Acts

The Madhya Pradesh government has terminated the services of the cruise pilot, helper Chhotelal Gond and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra with immediate effect, citing negligence in connection with the accident. Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi manager Sunil Maravi has also been suspended for negligence.

Also read: Screams, Sealed Life Jackets: New Video Of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Shows Safety Lapses

"I earn a monthly salary of Rs 27,000. I have two children to support. What am I supposed to do now? I have an elderly mother to care for, as my father has passed away. We don't own any farmland; this job was the sole means of supporting my family," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the accident. The panel includes the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, a Secretary to the Government of Madhya Pradesh, and the Commissioner of the Jabalpur Division.