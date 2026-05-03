New Video Exposes Systemic Safety Lapse Days Ahead Of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

The Bargi Dam cruise tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district is no longer just a story of a tourist boat sinking in a storm but is turning into an indictment of a system that appears to have ignored safety warnings in full public view until 13 lives were lost in the dark waters of the dam.

The accident, which took place on April 30, claimed the lives of 13 people and shattered families across states. But as the investigation continues, videos emerging from before and after the tragedy have raised deeply disturbing questions. A fresh viral video dated April 10 has added a far more troubling dimension to the case.

The video, shot barely 20 days before the fatal accident, shows senior district officials and elected representatives holding a meeting on the very same cruise boat that later sank in the dam. The footage shows a general body meeting of the District Panchayat being conducted inside the cruise cabin and on the open deck. But what stands out is that not a single official or representative visible in the video appears to be wearing a life jacket.

Those present at the April 10 meeting reportedly included the District Panchayat CEO, Water Corporation Manager, Assistant Director of Fisheries, District Panchayat President, and other District Panchayat members. In the viral footage, the group can be seen standing on the cruise deck without visible safety gear.

यह वीडियो कितनी सुंदर है, बस एक दिक्कत है

जब जनता के लिए काम करने वाले अधिकारी ही सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन नहीं करेंगे तो फिर सुरक्षा की क्या उम्मीद की जा सकती है? 10 अप्रैल का मामला है, बरगी में उसी क्रूज़ में आयोजित बैठक में किसी अधिकारी कर्मचारी ने लाइफ़ जैकेट नहीं पहनी pic.twitter.com/W7kJO33RYl — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 3, 2026

The video has now become more than just a viral clip. It has become a visual question: if those entrusted with governance and public safety themselves ignored basic safety norms, what message did it send to cruise operators and ordinary tourists?

The tragedy of April 30 has already exposed several layers of alleged negligence. According to eyewitnesses and local accounts, the cruise boat was carrying more than 40 tourists, though tickets had reportedly been issued for only 29 people. The boat was launched despite an orange alert from the Meteorological Department and warnings of gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

At around 5:30 pm, near Khamariya Island, the weather turned violent. Strong winds and powerful waves battered the cruise. Within moments, the vessel lost control, began taking in water, and capsized. Those on board had little time to react. In the chaos that followed, desperate attempts were reportedly made to distribute life jackets. But by then, panic had taken over.

This is where the April 10 video becomes crucial. It suggests that the casual approach to safety was not sudden. It may have been normalised over time. The sight of officials and public representatives standing on a cruise deck without life jackets raises the most uncomfortable question of all: Was Bargi Dam waiting for a disaster?

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, local fishermen, farmers and villagers became the first responders. Risking their own lives, they pulled more than 15 people from the water before specialised rescue teams arrived. Later, NDRF and other rescue teams joined the operation and searched the vast waters for the missing.

The search operation ended only after all missing persons were recovered. On Sunday, the body of Kamaraj, the last remaining missing person, was retrieved. Earlier that morning, the body of nine-year-old Mayuran, a resident of Trichy in Tamil Nadu and Kamaraj's nephew, was found a short distance from the accident site. On Saturday evening, the bodies of Kamaraj's five-year-old son Sritamil and five-year-old Viraj, son of Krishna Soni, were also recovered.