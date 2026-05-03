Jabalpur Cruise Boat Tragedy: Two More Bodies Recovered, Death Count At 11

Bodies of two children have been recovered during an ongoing search operation in Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday.

The death count has risen to 11 with the recovery of two bodies.

Search operations in the area are still underway, and further details are awaited.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday visited the spot of wreckage of the cruise boat, which capsized in the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, resulting in the deaths of nine people.

Speaking at the incident site, CM Mohan Yadav said that the rescue operations are still underway and assured strict punishment to those responsible for the tragedy.

"9 bodies have been retrieved in the incident, and 28 people have been rescued. The rescue operation is still going on. A huge loss was averted due to the proactiveness of our jawans, administration and workers. We will not spare those who are found guilty in the incident," he said.

Mohan Yadav appreciated the efforts of the rescue workers and informed that Rs 51,000 will be given to the workers for their efforts.

"As soon as the administration received the information, SDRF, NDRF and our ministers and MLAs immediately went to the spot... All of them are continuously working for the rescue operation... I met the victims of the incident. I also announced Rs 51,000 for the workers who engaged in the rescue operations, and we will also honour the locals who worked in tandem with the administration," he said.

Mohan Yadav said that a high-level committee will investigate the incident.

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