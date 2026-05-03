9 Killed, Many Rescued After Massive Fire At Residential Building In Delhi

At least nine people died, and two others were injured in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area this early morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building around 4 am, following which as many as 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire and carry out rescue operations. On reaching the spot, officials found the fire had spread to the third and fourth floors of the building.

Vivek Vihar is a prime location in East Delhi.

More than a dozen people were rescued from the building, officials said.

The injured people have been taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control after two hours - by 6 am. Visuals showed many parts of the building burnt and smoke coming out from the top floor.

"Early in the morning, around 4 am, a call was received about a fire. Fire tenders and local police were immediately rushed to the spot. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, after which search operations were carried out," DCP Shahdara, Rajendra Prasad Meena, said.

According to the police, they have recovered all the bodies and handed them over to the Delhi Police crime team.

Cause of fire - AC blast?

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but a resident claimed an AC blast may have triggered the blaze. "A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing," he told news agency ANI.

Another resident said that two families are still stranded in the building.

"The fire brigade rescued around 20 people through the balcony, but I think some people from the backside flats were still able to come outside. I think 1 or 2 families are still under the building," he said.