Video: Diljit Dosanjh Asks Pro-Khalistanis Waving Flag At Canada Concert To Leave

Singer Diljit Dosanjh was performing in a concert amid a sea of people in Canada's Calgary. The crowds cheered as he sang with them and walked around the raised platform in a traditional attire, illuminated by colourful spotlights.

Then, amid the crowds, videos taken at the concert showed some pro-Khalistani people waving the flag that represents terror groups banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, or UAPA.

Diljit Dosanjh saw them and paused. Then he pointed at the crowd. Microphone in hand, he told them to stop the nuisance and take it somewhere else.

The singer's concerts have in the past seen pro-Khalistani flag-waving people try to disrupt the events.

Khalistanis were waving Khalistan flags in Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Canada



Diljit Dosanjh told security to throw these Khalistanis out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6A8nkVri2U — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) May 2, 2026

Just yesterday, Canadian Security Intelligence Service in a report recognised the threat posed by Khalistanis in their country. The CSIS report 2025, tabled in the Canadian parliament, said that activities of Canada-based Khalistani elements continue to promote a violent extremist agenda.

Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities, the report said.

In recent years, India-Canada ties had hit rock bottom due to concerns over Canada's alleged leniency toward Khalistani elements.