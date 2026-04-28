Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Teaches <i>Bhangra</i> Moves To Jimmy Fallon On <i>The Tonight Show</i>

Two years after making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diljit Dosanjh is now set to make a lively return to the late-night show. The singer shared a sneak peek into the episode on Instagram, where he was seen giving Bhangra lessons to the host. The pictures and videos from his appearance are now going viral online.



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In a behind-the-scenes clip shared from the set, a member of Diljit's team opens the studio door and says, “Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge? [You thought we would not come back?]" The camera pans to the singer sitting near a piano. He says, “Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye [We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don't leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon." Diljit then starts doing some Bhangra steps as his track Morni plays in the background.

In another video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen teaching the Bhangra steps to the host Jimmy Fallon. The singer says, "You can do Bhangra on any beat," and breaks into the dance steps. The caption on the post read, “@diljitdosanjh brought the AURA!”

The Tonight Show also shared some pictures from Diljit's second outing on the show. They captioned the post, "TONIGHT: @diljitdosanjh talks his album AURA, his AURA World Tour, and performs Morni!."

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024. During his appearance, the singer-actor delivered an energetic performance of his hits G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine and won over the crowd with his impressive bhangra moves. Introduced as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet,” Diljit performed his chart-topping songs wearing a white dhoti kurta and turban.

On the work front, Diljit is excelling in his parallel careers as a singer and actor. He was last seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The star currently has Imtiaz Ali's Partition film Main Vaapas Aaunga next. The film is set to release in theatres on June 12.

