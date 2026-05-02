Swara Bhasker Slams The Internet For 'Shaming Women' Carrying Postpartum Weight: "It's Nobody's Business"

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, a political activist, on February 16, 2023. She welcomed her baby girl Raabiyaa in September, the same year. The actress took to Instagram earlier today as she lashed out at trolls online for commenting on her post-pregnancy body weight and how it has changed.

The Post

Sharing a collage of before- and after-pregnancy pictures, Swara Bhasker wrote, "This is a hill I will repeatedly die on! The kind of rage and anger I've encountered in the last few years because my body has changed after childbirth and because I refuse to lose the weight on the timeline of strangers on the internet... is bizarre! I want to say it-again and again...Women's bodies have more purpose than sexualisation and being hangers for glamour."

"After I had a baby (now 2.5 years ago) I chose NOT TO BOUNCE BACK. Because once you have a baby-there's no back-you are a parent for the rest of your life. Life changes fundamentally and that's okay. Of course we miss our old life, our young and free version, our thinner and tighter bodies, but to mindlessly keep idealising our younger thinner selves-to force our bodies to bounce back or here and there and fit into versions of your past that are gone-is a kind of cruelty. Our bodies have conceived, carried, nurtured, delivered and nourished a whole other human being. Of course they will change and that's okay," she added.

She further commented on the "constant pressure" to look desirable for the cameras.

She continued, "This constant pressure to look desirable for the camera or internet or strangers, this incessant shaming of women for carrying postpartum weight, the judgement of women for not losing or not wanting to lose weight-it is both unintelligent and nasty. It's nobody's business."

"Women should live their lives the way they want. And no, this is not an argument against fitness. Or health. This is an argument to honour our bodies and stop forcing ourselves to remain in boxes we've outgrown. Life is an inward forward-going journey. It's okay to give our bodies that grace too," concluded the actress.

Swara Bhasker's Post Welcoming Baby Girl

Swara had put up an adorable post announcing the birth of her baby girl.

The caption read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl, Raabiyaa, was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

About Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad

For the unversed, Fahad is a Samajwadi Party leader. It was at a rally that Fahad and Swara's paths crossed for the first time. They then went on to meet at several protest sites, where they together raised their voices against several questions pertaining to the status quo. Their relationship was kept under wraps until their wedding in February 2023.

Work

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimansa, released in 2022.

She will next be seen in Manish Kishore's Mrs Falani. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.