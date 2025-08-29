Swara Bhaskar Calls Backlash Over "Bisexual" Remark "Stupid": "My Girl Crush On Dimple Yadav Is..."

Actor Swara Bhasker, who has particiapted in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga-Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with husband-politician Fahad Ahmad, clarified her "We are all bisexual" comment after it stirred a storm over social media. Calling the backlash "stupid", Swara said, things said in a zest turned into a "political" controversy.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Swara Bhaskar said, "I don't understand that. It was just me being a little facetious and funny. I don't understand what is the great controversy in having a girl crush. It's the most normal thing in the world. I am a big believer of admiring and appreciating other women. That is a constructed controversy. There are real issues to focus on."

For context, Swara had said that she has a crush on Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav. She also mentioned that people are naturally bisexual and heterosexuality is a belief.

She further added, "It's a theoretical point of of course; I am married, I have a child. There's no conclusion to it. As far as a girl crush on Dimpleji goes, I think one can have admiration and affection in a way that is humorous. Everyone should remember that it wasn't the real issue. It shouldn't be about a frivolous joke I made. Now because Fahad is a politician, everything I saw reflects on him. It becomes a political controversy. It gives me more reason to rethink about whatever I said, should I not have?"

After Swara Bhaskar's comment went viral, Swara clapped back at the trolls by updating her bio on X, which read, "Girl crush advocate. Part time actor, full time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine!"

Swara Bhaskar was last seen Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).

