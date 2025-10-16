Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal: "Scroll To Last Slide To See Our Reaction"

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi's pregnancy rumours have been circulating for a while. The latest arose when Sonakshi and Zaheer attended Vikram Phadnis's gala to mark his 35 years in the industry. Sinha appeared in a red anarkali suit. However, she draped the dupatta in a way that covered her belly, which sparked speculation that she might be pregnant.

Sonakshi Sinha's Post

In her witty style, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share pictures of her look from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash last night.

Her comment, however, was a dig at all the rumours surrounding her pregnancy.

She wrote, "World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction... and then continue to dazzle this Diwali."

Zaheer Iqbal Joking About Sonakshi's Pregnancy Rumours

Earlier today, a clip circulating online shows Sonakshi and Zaheer-who are currently at the centre of pregnancy rumours-posing for the shutterbugs at the photo zone.

At one moment, Zaheer teasingly placed his hand on Sonakshi's belly, hinting at a baby bump. Caught off guard, the actress quickly moved his hand away and called out his name, leaving them both laughing. Zaheer then clarified, saying, "Mazaak kar rahe hain. We are just joking.﻿"

Pregnancy Buzz

This is not the first time pregnancy rumours about the couple have made headlines. Back in June, speculation was rife that the duo were expecting their first child. At the time, Sonakshi Sinha addressed the rumours in an exclusive conversation with NDTV.

She said, "You realise that people will say what they want to say, no matter what you do. If I say I am wearing white, someone will say 'No, it's black.' Someone will always be there to challenge what you say, so you just move on with your life. You cannot pay attention to every little thing."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven long years.

