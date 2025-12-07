Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Couples Therapy "Saved" Her Relationship With Zaheer Iqbal: "We Wanted To Pull Each Other's Hair Out"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot last year, have been breaking many stereotypes. They have embraced each other's faiths, showed up wholeheartedly for one another, and served as each other's strongest supporters. Their warm chemistry, often seen in their vlogs, has earned them a dedicated fanbase. Now, Sonakshi has revealed that their relationship hasn't always been picture-perfect. In fact, it once hit rock bottom.

Speaking candidly with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, the Dabangg actress shared that despite their effortless on-screen camaraderie, their real journey has had its share of challenges. “We were three years into the relationship when we reached a phase where we wanted to pull each other's hair out,” she admitted. “No matter what we did, we just couldn't understand each other's perspective.”

The couple, who dated for nearly seven years before marrying, knew where their hearts belonged. To bring their relationship on track, they turned to couples therapy. “But in our hearts, we knew we had to make this work somehow. That's when we decided to do couples therapy and it was Zaheer who suggested it,” Sonakshi said.

“He told me, ‘I want this relationship to work, no matter what. I've heard about therapy, let's just give it a shot.' I agreed, and I'm so glad I did. Just two sessions later, we were back on track,” and this is how fans got the ‘It' couple of Bollywood.

Sonakshi continues, “It helped us understand how the other person thinks and that what they say isn't always what they mean. Even tiny things—like recognising where your partner is coming from—changed everything.”

“If you can remember them in moments when you're triggered—when to calm down, what words not to use—it fixes communication. And communication works only when both people truly want to make it work.” Soha also nodded in affirmation to Sonakshi's statement.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Intimate Wedding

The lovebirds got hitched at a civil ceremony on June 23, 2024, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. They kept their registered marriage intimate at Sonakshi's home to focus on celebrating with loved ones rather than elaborate events, despite facing some criticism for their interfaith union.