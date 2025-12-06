Sonakshi Sinha Reflects On Social Media Chatter About Her Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal: "We Just Cut Out The Noise"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. The actress recently opened up on Soha Ali Khan's podcast about how her interfaith marriage has always been under scrutiny, but how she manages to keep social media reactions at bay.

Soha Ali Khan asked Sonakshi Sinha how she handles the negative reactions she receives and the constant commentary on her marriage.

Sonakshi Sinha shared, "It's just noise. I am not the first person to do it, and I am not going to be the last. I'm a grown woman making a life choice, yet people I don't even know had a say in it for some reason. It all felt so foolish then. It was just so beautiful for us; we were thrilled to spend the rest of our lives together, so we just cut out the noise."

She continued, "It's very difficult, especially at a time when you only want positivity coming your way. We live in a social media world, so I had to switch off my comments. I didn't want to read a single negative thing on my big day about me, my partner, or my family."

Sonakshi And Zaheer's Wedding Festivities

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a simple and intimate wedding at their house. They held a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. All their closest friends and family were present to celebrate their love.

Later in the evening, they hosted a grand celebration to which all their close industry friends were invited.

As the visuals surfaced online, it was clear the couple were their happiest selves.

Among the many stars attending the wedding reception, some noteworthy names were Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Chunky Panday.