Salim Merchant Reacts To AR Rahman's 'Communal' Remark: 'If He Is Composing For <i>Ramayana</i>, I Don't Think There Is Any Issue'

Composer Salim Merchant opened up about AR Rahman's remark regarding communal bias.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he pointed out that if AR Rahman is composing the music for Ramayana - one of the biggest films on Indian mythology in history - it is difficult to believe that there is any communal bias at play.

Sharing his take on the matter, Salim said, "I don't think that is true. I mean, with all due respect to what Rahman said, he may be right in his own way, based on his own experience. I don't think that's true. I feel that the composer who is doing the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, which is a Hindu epic called Ramayana, if he is the composer of that, then I don't think there is any problem with any communal issue. But that is my take on it, my opinion; he might have his own reasons."

Earlier, AR Rahman spoke about receiving limited work offers in Bollywood.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, the Oscar-winning composer had said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great - rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

After facing major backlash, AR Rahman uploaded a video clarifying that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt," he said.

In recent times, AR Rahman has composed music for Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Pathu Thala, Maamannan, Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, Raayan, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Thug Life in Tamil; Shikara, 99 Songs, Dil Bechara, Mimi, Atrangi Re, Heropanti 2, and Tere Ishk Mein in Bollywood; and Malayankunju in Malayalam.

