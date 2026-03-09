"No Toxicity, Only <i>Dhurandhar</i>": Sara Arjun's Post On X Goes Viral, Father Raj Arjun Clarifies

A social media post attributed to Sara Arjun recently sparked debate online after it appeared to take a dig at Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Until a few days ago, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was expected to clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups at the box office. However, the makers of the Yash-starrer postponed the film's release citing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pushing it to June 4, 2026.

Despite the change, fans continued comparing both films on social media.

Amid these online debates, a post attributed to Sara Arjun surfaced on X with the tagline "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar," seemingly mocking the rescheduled release of Toxic. The post gained traction online just days before the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh's action film.

Raj Arjun Reacts

Reacting to the viral post, Raj Arjun took to Instagram and issued a firm clarification. He stated that his daughter does not have an account on X and is only present on Instagram.

His statement read, "Hi everyone, a fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name saying, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' For clarity - Sara is not on Twitter - and she would never write something like this."

He also stressed that Sara would never disrespect another film or artist to promote her own project. The statement further read, "We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us. Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone."

Raj Arjun ended the clarification by urging people not to believe or share such posts. He added, "Sara is only on Instagram. Any other account anywhere else in her name is FAKE. Please don't believe or spread such posts - a concerned father."

What's Next For Sara?

There have been several reports circulating about Sara Arjun's future projects. In recent days, rumours suggested that she had signed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film.

However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra addressed these reports and clarified that Sara has not signed any new project yet. According to him, the young actor will take a call on her next film only after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Dhurandhar 2's Paid Preview Tickets Hit Rs 3,100, Over 1 Lakh Sold On BookMyShow