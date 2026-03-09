Exclusive: <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'s Paid Preview Tickets Hit Rs 3,100, Over 1 Lakh Sold On BookMyShow

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The Aditya Dhar directorial, fronted by Ranveer Singh, was earlier set to be involved in a major box office clash with Toxic but was averted after the Yash-starrer was postponed to June 4.

On Saturday, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 released the much awaited trailer of the sequel of 2025's highest grossing Hindi film. To amp up the frenzy around the big-budget multistarrer, they also announced that the paid preview of the film will start on the eve of March 19, the release date of the part two.

REVENGE ka mustakbil tay ho chuka hai! 🔥



Trailer Out Now.



Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only.

🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3bbsE#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.



Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam… pic.twitter.com/FcQBDJgQGC — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 9, 2026

Such is the craze to know the real story of Ranveer Singh's Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates a gang run by Lyari gangster Rehman Baloch in Pakistan's Karachi to uproot the underlying terror network in the neighbouring country, that people are ready to pay premium prices to watch the movie before the world does on release day.

According to online ticket platform BookMyShow, the starting ticket price of Dhurandhar 2 paid previews across theatres in the country is Rs 50, with the highest ticket price going upto Rs 3,100. The platform also said that over 1 lakh tickets have already been sold for the preview shows.

NDTV could not immediately ascertain which city in India has the lowest- or highest-selling ticket price. What also ups the ante this time is that unlike Dhurandhar, its second part is a pan-India release with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releasing simultaneously with the original Hindi version.

In an statement to NDTV, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "Following the strong audience response to Dhurandhar, it is encouraging to see its upcoming sequel already cross over 1,00,000 tickets booked for the preview shows on BookMyShow, reflecting the strong anticipation among audiences ahead of its release."

Fans from Hyderabad and Mumbai have contributed the most to the paid preview figures, with other metros following suit.

"The booking momentum has also been widely spread across markets. While Hyderabad and Mumbai are leading the trend, cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai have played a significant role, with encouraging traction visible across a diverse range of markets nationwide," he added.

Ashish Saksena also highlighted how the Dhurandhar franchise continues to hold power over audiences.

"The early turnout for paid preview screenings highlights the continued audience affinity for the franchise. Moments like these also reaffirm the enduring relevance of the theatrical experience and its unique ability to bring audiences together for shared cultural milestones that capture the nation's imagination," the senior industry executive said.

According to data reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around Rs 12 crore in advance bookings across all languages in India. With blocked bookings, the figure increases to approximately Rs 18 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, and Danish Pandor.

Also Read | 7 Takeaways From Ranveer Singh's Explosive Dhurandhar 2 Trailer