YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Wife Ritika Shares Health Update After He Crashed Car At 150kmph: "He's Strong And Will Recover Soon"

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was first admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after crashing his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area during an Instagram livestream on Saturday night.

Later, his manager informed fans that he had been shifted to another hospital.

On Sunday, Anurag's wife, Ritika, shared a post on her Instagram Story, saying the YouTuber is strong and will recover soon.

"Anurag is doing fine. He did sustain some injuries, but he's strong and will recover soon," Ritika wrote.

Ritika added, "Right now, it is a critical time for us, and we kindly request everyone not to spread any rumours or misinformation. What we truly need at this moment is all your prayers, support, and positive thoughts for him. Thank you for standing with us."

Earlier, his manager, Rohit, had shared a statement on social media updating fans about Anurag's health.

He wrote, "He has been moved to another hospital; currently in the ICU, so please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. Thanks to the people who have been supporting us, especially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mein (you people are truly God)."

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant grabbed headlines recently after sharing a disturbing two-hour-long YouTube video alleging torture and harassment by his parents following his marriage to Ritika, who belongs to a different caste.

About Anurag's Car Crash

During the livestream that preceded the crash, Dobhal made several emotional statements while driving. He was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his vehicle and adding, "Let's go for the final drive."

Moments before the livestream ended abruptly, Dobhal also said, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

The video stopped shortly after the crash.

After being informed by passersby, police arrived at the scene and got Dobhal admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

Anurag's Disturbing Video Alleging Parental Torture

The YouTuber claimed that his parents asked him to manage his wedding "alone" just six days before the event.

In the two-hour video, he said: "Meri maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon.

"Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. Paanch din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai (They are responsible for my death... I don't understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven't eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted)."

He also mentioned in the video that he had been contemplating suicide.

Anurag married Ritika in May. They announced their first pregnancy in September.