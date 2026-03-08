Anurag Dobhal Health Update: YouTuber Seen Smiling And Talking In New Video From Hospital, Watch

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal appears to be recovering after he was admitted to the ICU following a car crash during an Instagram Live session on Saturday night.

A newly surfaced video from the hospital shows Anurag Dobhal smiling while lying on a hospital bed. In the clip, he looks at the camera and can be seen responding to people speaking to him around the bed. The video suggests that the YouTuber is conscious and interacting with those present in the room.

At one point in the video, a person standing near him is heard saying, "Dusra janam apka bhai."

The clip has since been widely circulated on social media, bringing some relief to his fans who had been worried about his condition after news of the accident broke.

Manager Shares Health Update

Earlier, his manager Rohit Pandey shared an official update on Instagram on Sunday, urging people not to speculate about Anurag Dobhal's health and to rely only on verified information.

"On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don't make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support," he wrote.

Pandey later also revealed that Anurag Dobhal had been shifted to another hospital for further treatment.

When Did The Accident Take Place?

The accident took place during an Instagram livestream in which Anurag Dobhal was seen driving at high speed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area.

According to reports, he was driving a Toyota Fortuner at over 150 kmph while speaking emotionally to viewers.

During the livestream, the YouTuber appeared distressed and tearful while speaking about his relationship with his mother.

At one point, he told viewers that he had no one left to turn to and said, "Let's go for the final drive." The livestream showed the speedometer crossing 150 km per hour as he overtook vehicles on the highway before shouting, "and it's goodbye," and steering the vehicle into the median barriers.

Nearly 82,000 people were reportedly watching the livestream at the time.

Passersby alerted authorities after the crash, following which police reached the spot and rushed him to Subharti Hospital in Meerut for treatment.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

