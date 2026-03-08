Vijay Finally Breaks Silence Amid Cheating Allegations And Divorce Row: "Not Worth Bothering About"

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has addressed the controversy surrounding his personal life for the first time after news of his divorce case with wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam surfaced publicly.

Speaking at a Women's Day event organised by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the actor urged his supporters not to be distracted by the allegations and instead focus on people's issues.

What Did Vijay Say?

Standing before a hall filled with women party workers on Saturday, Vijay said, "There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it?"

"I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt. In fact, I get hurt seeing that you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen," Vijay added.

The comments drew loud applause from the audience. Although Vijay did not directly refer to the legal case, many supporters interpreted the statement as his response to the growing debate around his personal life.

Sankgeetha Asks Court For Permission To Stay In Vijay's Home

Earlier on the same day, new details emerged from a petition filed by Vijay's wife before the Chengalpattu District Court. Sankgeetha has sought an interim order allowing her to continue living in their matrimonial home on Chennai's East Coast Road while the divorce proceedings are ongoing.

In her petition, Sankgeetha stated that she is a British citizen and does not have adequate residential facilities in Chennai. She requested the court to permit her to stay in the current residence until the case is concluded.

Her counsel informed the court that attempts were previously made to reach an amicable separation through mutual consent, particularly considering Vijay's professional and political commitments. However, those discussions did not lead to a settlement.

The filing also claims that the respondent's advocate had indicated she would not be allowed to stay in the matrimonial home if she approached the court for legal separation.

Sankgeetha has therefore asked the court to allow her to remain in the house until the divorce case is disposed of or until Vijay provides alternative accommodation of a similar standard.

Divorce Plea And Allegations Against Vijay

SanKgeetha had earlier filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu court, seeking dissolution of the marriage along with permanent alimony and the right to reside in the matrimonial home. The court is expected to hear the case on April 20.

In the petition, she has alleged that Vijay has been involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress and accused him of "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, she also stated that if necessary, she may implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Vijay also attended a wedding reception in Chennai alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Their appearance together at the event drew significant attention online and reignited long-standing speculation among fans about a possible relationship between the two.

While Vijay did not address these rumours directly in his speech, he made it clear that he wants his party workers to focus on public welfare rather than personal controversies.

