Vijay's Bodyguard's Cryptic Message Hours Before Actor Attended Wedding With Trisha Krishnan: "Time To Rise Above All Rumours"

Actor-politician Vijay's personal life is under the scanner after he made a joint entry with actor Trisha Krishnan at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, triggering raging speculation about their relationship status on social media.

Vijay's public appearance with Trisha Krishnan came at a time when his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce (December 2025), which became public on February 27. Vijay's bodyguard's cryptic message - hours before his public appearance with Trisha Krishnan- added more fuel to the buzz now.

Vijay's Bodyguard's Post Before Public Appearance with Trisha

Hours before their appearance, Vijay's bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, took to his Instagram Stories and posted, "Time to rise above all the rumours" (fire emoji).

He later deleted the post.

VIJAY Naa PERSONAL Bodyguard #AroonSuresh Insta Story !! 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/C3vzXWV7SY — Prakash Vijay (@PrakazVijay_Of) March 5, 2026

However, he shared another post featuring a picture of Vijay making a heart sign. In the background, he added "Kokkarakko" from their 2004 film Ghilli. As soon as the post went viral, users on X and Reddit started assuming that Aroon Suresh was confirming their relationship.

Neither Trisha Krishnan nor Vijay has commented on the ongoing chatter about their relationship.

Divorce Petition Filed in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu. The petition is scheduled for a hearing on April 20.

Sangeetha has accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress in her petition.

She has also alleged that he subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion."

According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sangeetha has sought dissolution of the marriage, along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay and Sangeetha first registered their marriage on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom.

A year later, they had a ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999, in front of fans.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter, Divya Saasha, was born in 2005.

Vijay and Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they proved the pull of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing buzz.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become an object of discussion for his political detractors, as he is supposed to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.