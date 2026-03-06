Trisha's First Post After Attending Wedding Reception With Vijay In Chennai Amid Affair Rumours

Tamil stars Vijay and Trisha set social media abuzz after they made a joint appearance at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh's son in Chennai on Thursday. Their public outing came days after Sangkeetha Sornalingam, Vijay's wife of 26 years, filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu district court.

On Friday, Trisha shared her first post on Instagram after attending last night's event with Vijay by her side. She posted a series of her pictures from the wedding reception and thanked her team for dressing her up well.

"Thank you for always being my go-to people. Saree @pothysofficial Jewellery @grtjewellers Styling @harshene.ravichandar Hair @rachelstylesmith," she captioned her post.

Trisha and Vijay are billed as one of the most successful on-screen couples in Tamil films. They first shared screen space in 2004's Ghilli. The actors went on to co-star in Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Trisha and Vijay reunited after a gap of 15 years for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, the court in the Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu is expected to hear Vijay's wife Sankgeetha's divorce plea on April 20.

In the filing, Sankgeetha has alleged that the actor has an extramarital relationship with an actress. She has also accused the actor of "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". According to PTI, Sangkeetha said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

Sankgeetha has also sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay has yet to comment on Sangkeetha's divorce petition. In his first post after the news of the divorce petition broke, the actor and TVK chief said, "Victory is certain".

Also Read | Vijay's Bodyguard's Cryptic Message Hours Before Actor Attended Wedding With Trisha Krishnan: "Time To Rise Above All Rumours"