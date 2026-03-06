Vijay Deverakonda Pays Homage To Maternal Grandparents With Rashmika Mandanna At His Native Village. See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding festivities are over, but they continue to dominate headlines. Actor-producer Yash Rangineni shared some unseen pictures on his Instagram feed a day ago, where Vijay and Rashmika are seen paying homage to the actor's maternal grandparents' memory in Rakonda village, Telangana.

In other pictures, Vijay and Rashmika are seen spending quality time with other family members and taking part in post-wedding rituals. They were joined by Vijay's mother, Madhavi, and brother, Anand.

Sharing the pictures, Yash Rangineni wrote, "The world sees the flamboyance. I see the humility—the side I cherish most. Beyond the glitz and applause, he remains rooted in values, returning to our village #Rakonda to bow his head and seek his maternal grandparents' blessings."

On Monday (March 2), the couple of the moment performed their gruhapravesam (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Vijay's ancestral village Thummanpeta, Telangana.

In a viral video, villagers are seen welcoming the newlyweds. Rashmika's sister, Shiman Mandanna, and Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple as they waited for the rituals to begin.

They were welcomed at their new home with folk dance and music, as numerous villagers turned out for the ceremony.

A traditional aarti was performed, and a woman took their dishti (nazar) as they entered the new home.

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage on February 26 in Udaipur.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

About The Reception

The couple hosted a starry reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and many other celebrities attended the wedding.

The couple will next be seen together in Raanabali after their on-screen collaborations in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).