Rajshri Deshpande On Normalising The 'C-Word' After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "It's Such A Taboo"

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in Manto, Black Warrant, and Sacred Games, shared a note on Wednesday revealing that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. She shared that she is now in the recovery phase. Following this, she recently spoke about why it is essential to normalise the "C-word".

What's Happening

Rajshri Deshpande told Hindustan Times, "I went and the doctors found the lesion. I moved from Aurangabad to Mumbai, met the doctors and got a sonography done again to confirm what it is. After sonography, I did my biopsy and then got the news."

Speaking of normalising the 'C-word', she continued, "Let's just normalise this! It's such a taboo that people send condolence-type messages like 'Oh my God, so sorry'. But nowadays, with the medical facilities, at least cancer gives you time to take some action."

"The next few weeks there will be breast cancer awareness workshops. As an actor, I use my pain for my art. Absolutely the same way I will use this pain to make people aware," she concluded.

Instagram Post

On Wednesday, Deshpande posted a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, updating fans about her health condition.

She wrote, "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it's time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength."

She added, "With everyone's support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I'm recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital - his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here's to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead."

Work

Rajshri Deshpande began her Hindi film career with a minor role in the 2012 movie Talaash.

She later appeared on television in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. After returning to films with a supporting role in Kick, she earned strong critical praise for her performance in Sacred Games, which brought her wider visibility.

Most recently, she appeared in Mani Ratnam's 2025 film Thug Life, which featured Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan in major roles.