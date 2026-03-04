Rajshri Deshpande Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis: "Tons Of Tests And Surgery Felt Like A Roller-Coaster Ride"

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in Manto, Black Warrant, and Sacred Games, has written a note revealing that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. She shared that she is now in the recovery phase.

On Wednesday, Deshpande posted a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, updating fans about her health condition.

Details

She wrote, "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it's time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength."

She added, "With everyone's support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I'm recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital - his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here's to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead."

Rajshri Deshpande began her Hindi film career with a minor role in the 2012 movie Talaash.



She later appeared on television in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. After returning to films with a supporting role in Kick, she earned strong critical praise for her performance in Sacred Games, which brought her wider visibility.

Most recently, she appeared in Mani Ratnam's 2025 film Thug Life, which featured Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan in major roles.



