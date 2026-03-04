No <i>Toxic</i> Vs <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Clash On March 19, Yash's Film Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict

The makers of Toxic have postponed the film's release, announcing that the Yash starrer will now arrive in cinemas on June 4, instead of March 19. The team cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason, stating that the situation makes it difficult for the film to reach a wider global audience. Yash shared an official note on X confirming the new date.

Yash captioned his announcement, "Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026."

The note read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March."

Explaining the reason for the delay, the Toxic team wrote, "However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026

They concluded, "We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026. See you of the movies."

Audiences had been eagerly anticipating the box office clash between Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic on 19 March. With Toxic now rescheduled, Dhurandhar 2 will be the sole major release on that date.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Filmed in both Kannada and English, the movie will also release in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Kannada superstar Yash.



