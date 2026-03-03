How Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Fell In Love With Bride-To-Be Nayanika Reddy

Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, is set to marry girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on March 6—the same date his brother Allu Arjun wed Sneha Reddy. From a pre-wedding bash in Dubai to a starry pre-wedding reception, Allu Sirish's marriage is making headlines.

Before the special day, let's revisit their love story, which made its debut on social media only last year.

Who is Allu Sirish?

He is the younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun and the grandson of veteran comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

He is part of the extended Tollywood mega family, comprising Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Allu Sirish made his debut as a child artiste in the Hindi film Pratibandh, which released in 1990.

He made his official entry as a lead in 2013 with the Telugu-Tamil film Gouravam, directed by Radha Mohan and starring opposite Yami Gautam.

Who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad-based business professional from a well-established entrepreneurial family, with no prior connection to the film industry or public life.

Friends and family describe her as grounded, academically focused, and deeply private, reported India Today.

She recently made her Instagram account public.

The Engagement

Allu Sirish made his relationship with Nayanika Reddy Instagram official when he announced their engagement on October 31 last year.

Allu Sirish shared happy pictures from the ceremony. The caption read: "I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!"

For the special day, Nayanika wore a red saree, and Allu Sirish wore a white sherwani.

How They Fell in Love

Allu Sirish and Nayanika shared their love story on social media through an intriguing video curated specially for their engagement.

"I first met Nayanika at a party organized by Nitin and his wife Shalini for the wedding of actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in October 2023. Shalini's close friend Nayanika was there at the time. Our love story began that night. Today, two years later, we are engaged. If my kids ask me one day, 'How did it start?' I'll tell them—that's the story of How I Met Your Mother," he joked.

"I feel like a child when I'm with him. The affection and love he shows me completely captivates me. Words aren't enough to describe how compassionate he is," shared Nayanika in the video.

Why They Chose March 6 for Their Wedding

Allu Sirish never shied away from introducing his relationship in a unique way.

He took to Instagram to share the news through a viral reel featuring himself with his nieces and nephews.

Speaking about the coincidence, Allu Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being finalised as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favourable dates—Feb 25 and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

The actor added that they realised the emotional significance of the date only later. "It was such a happy coincidence—of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha's. Their wedding date has been a deeply meaningful one for all of us, and knowing that I'm marrying Nayanika on the same day feels like a blessing... it feels like destiny," he said.

"Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together—the love, respect, and shared growth—has been truly inspiring for me," he continued.

Allu Sirish concluded, "As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that is rich in experiences, understanding, love, and, above all, mutual respect."

Grand Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The pre-wedding reception for the Telugu film industry was held on March 2 at Allu Studios ahead of their wedding on March 6.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nani, Atlee, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu attended the event.

Earlier celebrations included a January bash in Dubai hosted by friends and a cocktail party by Allu Arjun.

He shared a video from the Pelli Kattu function, where the actor is seen celebrating the festivities with his family. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also joined in the celebrations.