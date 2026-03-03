Mandana Karimi Is 'Leaving India' Due To Security Reasons: "Doesn't Feel Like Home Anymore"

Actor Mandana Karimi has confirmed to NDTV that she is leaving India, citing security concerns and a growing sense of isolation following her outspoken stand on Iran.

When asked directly whether she was seriously planning to move out of the country, Mandana said, "Yes, I am, because of security reasons. I can't share details until I am out."

The actor, who has never shied away from expressing her political views, has been vocal in her criticism of the Iranian regime under Ali Khamenei.

Over the years, she has consistently used her platform to speak about the realities in Iran, calling out the authorities and supporting the people back home.

Explaining what led her to leave India, Mandana pointed to her continued activism and the toll it has taken on her.

"My way of supporting Iran in India. Being so vocal about the reality. Calling out officials. And not giving up. There are many reasons. My fight has been there for years in India. And now it just doesn't make sense," she said.

She suggested that her sustained activism and refusal to stay silent have come at a cost. In a stark revelation, when asked whether she had received death threats in India, Mandana replied with a single word, "Always."

When questioned about whether she had received any support during this period, Mandana's answer was clear. "No. None. Not from friends, the government or the media. That's why. It doesn't feel like home here anymore. It's been hard. But everything is in the name of Iran, Javed Shah and my people. I would do it again even without support," she said.

Despite announcing her decision to leave India, Mandana made it clear that her fight for Iran is far from over. Sharing a strong message of political conviction, she said, "This time, we have a leader. The chants of ‘Javid Shah' did not start abroad. They started inside Iran - in the streets, in universities, in gatherings where people risked their lives. The name being called repeatedly is Reza Pahlavi. This moment is not just about pressure. It is about preparation. This time, we are not leaderless. This time, we are organised. This time, we are ready. Javid Shah. Pirouz Iran.”

Her remarks signal that while she may be leaving India, her political stance and solidarity with the Iranian people remain unchanged.

ALSO READ: Actor Mandana Karimi Calls Iranian Regime "A Cancerous Cell In The Middle East"