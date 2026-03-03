Vijay Deverakonda Announces Scholarships For Students In 44 Government Schools In Telangana After Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding continues to dominate headlines. Ahead of their much-anticipated March 4 reception in Hyderabad, the Arjun Reddy star has announced scholarships for 9th- and 10th-grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, through his Deverakonda Charitable Trust.

On Monday, the couple of the moment performed their grihapravesham (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Vijay's ancestral village of Thummanpeta, Telangana.

While making the announcement, Vijay was joined by his parents and brother on stage. The village erupted in the loudest cheers after the announcement was made.

Take a look at the video here:

Vijay Deverakonda starting Scholarship Scheme for 9th &10th class students from this year 💥



Great idea which helps students for their future education without any financial struggle



Vijay Deverakonda ❌



VIjay BANGARUKONDA ✅#VijayDeverakonda #Ranabaali #rashmikamandana pic.twitter.com/UotlV28SM8 — 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗩 (@theyogayadav) March 2, 2026

About the Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural heritage.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had been actively sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

About The Reception

In an official statement, the couple's team revealed on Sunday (March 1) that the reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles.

But now their team confirmed that the celebration will be strictly invite-only due to security reasons.

Vijay and Rashmika said, "Your safety and happiness means everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited by the couple to join the celebrations on March 4.