Ahaan Panday Recalls Undergoing "One Of The Most Painful Surgeries" After <i>Saiyaara</i>

Ahaan Panday may have been basking in the success of Saiyaara, but behind the scenes, the actor was battling one of the most physically demanding phases of his life.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ahaan opened up about undergoing a major shoulder surgery shortly after the film's release - a struggle he kept entirely private at the time.

A Painful Setback

Ahaan revealed that a snowmobile accident a few years ago had caused a shoulder subluxation, an injury that significantly impacted his ability to train and build the physique he needed. Determined not to let the injury hold him back, he chose to undergo surgery soon after Saiyaara released.

"I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it's one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time," he said.

According to Ahaan, doctors warned him that the procedure would reset his physical progress entirely. His body, he was told, would "go back to zero", making it extremely difficult to rebuild the strength required for his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the actor used that warning as motivation.

"I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift," he shared.

The recovery process was intense, involving months in a cast and a long period of restricted movement. Yet remarkably, very few people noticed.

"I don't know how nobody realised!" he said.

Despite the physical toll the surgery took on him, Ahaan kept his struggle largely out of the public eye. He did reveal that a few observant fans sensed something was amiss and reached out to his mother, Deanne Panday, wondering why he appeared to be losing weight.

"Since I'm not online too much they started asking her because she's into fitness and all. They were like, why is he losing so much weight," he said.

What's Next For Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday is preparing for his next project with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

The upcoming film, backed by Yash Raj Films, marks Ahaan's second outing with the banner and his first collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. The untitled action romance is set to feature Sharvari as the female lead, promising a fresh pairing on screen.

Meanwhile, he made his debut with Saiyaara. The story follows Krish, a struggling musician, who falls in love with Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist and poet.

