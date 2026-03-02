<i>Ranabaali</i> Director Reveals The Story Behind Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Poster, Actor Reacts

A wedding poster from Ranabaali has taken on a deeper meaning after director Rahul Sankrityan revealed that the image was never meant to be a promotional design in the first place.

What's Happening

On Sunday, Sankrityan shared a note on social media explaining how the now-viral wedding photograph of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna came to life.

According to him, the image was not conceptualised as a poster.

"This wasn't designed as a poster. It was a moment," he wrote.

The director explained that he has long been fascinated by vintage photographs and the way people appeared in front of cameras in earlier generations.

There was no performance, he said, only stillness and presence. That sensibility shaped the frame.

"The late 1800s were not glamorous times. They were harsh, grounded, deeply rooted in soil and survival. But within that world, marriages carried dignity. Weight. Permanence," he wrote.

Sankrityan said the photograph was taken when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived on set dressed in wedding costumes.

He opted for a minimal setup - a simple backdrop, no dramatic lighting and no stylised posing.

"They didn't look like actors playing dress-up. They looked like they had travelled through time." What followed, he explained, was instinctive. "Like a memory pulled from their forgotten trunk," he wrote.

The poster was unveiled on Saturday, just two days after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's real-life wedding in Udaipur. The timing made the director's revelation resonate even more strongly with fans.

"When it aligns with their real wedding, it feels surreal. Sometimes cinema and life nod at each other," he said.

He concluded, "Some bonds are eternal. And sometimes, I feel this is their marriage picture from their past lives."

STORY BEHIND THE WEDDING POSTER



Yesterday, we released the wedding poster of Ranabaali.



But this wasn't designed as a “poster.” It was a moment.



I've always been fascinated by old photographs — our parents, grandparents… the way they stood before a camera. No posing. No… pic.twitter.com/ppuBj9tMjQ — Rahul Sankrityan (@Rahul_Sankrityn) March 1, 2026

Background

Reacting to the post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Made me emotional," tagging the director.

He added, "Your immense attention to real details and the people has excited and motivated me immensely, so interesting to read this and the details. This is a story, Ranabaali, from our lands and me and Rashmika are all in with you on this great journey to make great cinema."

Ranabaali is a period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan and set in colonial-era India. Inspired by real events between 1854 and 1878 during British rule, the film follows a fierce freedom fighter named Ranabaali, played by Vijay Deverakonda, and his wife Jayamma, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. It features music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, Ranabaali will mark Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

It is also their first film together after their wedding.

Also Read: O Mere Saajan: Ranabaali Team Celebrates Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding With New Romantic Track