Rashmika Mandanna Shares How She Had 'The Most Fun Fooling Around' With Vijay Deverakonda While Shooting Their Latest Ad

Just days after tying the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are giving fans yet another reason to smile.

The newlyweds, who got married on February 26, have now shared their latest advertisement for Manyavar Mohey, and social media simply cannot get enough of their chemistry.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika opened up about what made the ad shoot so special. She wrote, "We had the most fun shooting this! Mostly because it was just us on set, doing what we do best... fooling around. Maybe that's what being made for each other really means. It's nothing like us - and maybe that's why it felt so special. So here's our little story, 'Made For Each Other.'"

Her words struck a chord with fans. One fan wrote, "From Best friends to Husband-Wife," while another commented, "THE SONGGGG THEMMMMM EVERYTHINGGGGG."

The ad comes at a time when their wedding celebrations are still fresh in the minds of fans across the country.

Unseen Photos From The Wedding

Alongside the ad buzz, unseen pictures from the couple's Udaipur wedding have surfaced online. Shared by the wedding design team, the new photos offer intimate glimpses from their big day.

In one image, Rashmika is seen seated inside a traditional palki, also known as a doli, as she makes her way to the mandap.

Vijay, meanwhile, is pictured awaiting her arrival while holding a ceremonial sword as part of the ritual, adding a regal touch to the celebration.

The wedding has also made waves on social media in a historic way. Rashmika's post from the ceremony has crossed 26 million likes on Instagram, making it the most-liked photo from an Indian account on the platform. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli, whose post celebrating India's win at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup had received 22.8 million likes.

