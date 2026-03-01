Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Join Allu Arjun At Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended the pre-wedding festivities of Allu Sirish, the brother of Allu Arjun, in Hyderabad today. The celebrations began with the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony.

The event was held at the Allu family residence. The Pelli Koduku ceremony is an important ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings. The day started with the sacred mangala snanam, during which Allu Sirish was ceremonially bathed and anointed with turmeric and sandalwood paste. The ritual symbolises purification, blessings, and his transition into married life.

Rashmika and Vijay were seen taking part in the celebrations and greeting family members. The ceremony was also attended by Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.

Allu Sirish is set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6. Ahead of the wedding, the family will host a grand reception for extended guests on March 4 at Taj Krishna.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Distribute Sweets At Tirupati

Before attending Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities, Rashmika and Vijay shared their love with fans by distributing sweets after seeking blessings at the Tirupati Tirumala temple.

In addition to the Tirupathi Tirumala temple in Hyderabad, sweets were also reportedly distributed in cities like Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry at various temples.

For the day, Rashmika wore a golden saree teamed with a green silk blouse. Sleek gold jewellery, dewy makeup, and a gajra-adorned hairstyle finished off her look.

The doting husband, on the other hand, wore a white kurta with beige pants and wrapped a red shawl around him.

