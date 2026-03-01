"Arijit Singh Sang Kirtan In Gurudwara": Singer's Father Reveals How His Sikh Family From Lahore Settled In Bengal

When Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27, 2026, the news shocked fans across India.

While the music world reacted with disbelief, a quieter and more personal story was unfolding in Jiaganj, a small riverside town in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. It is here that Arijit Singh was born, raised, and continues to live.

In a detailed report, The Telegraph India spoke to the singer's father, Surinder Singh, who shared how the family came to settle in West Bengal many decades ago.

From Lahore To Lalgola After Partition

The Singh family's journey began before Arijit Singh was born. "Our ancestral home was near Lahore. After Partition, my father and his three brothers migrated to Lalgola," Surinder Singh said.

Like many families during Partition, they had to leave everything behind and start again. They were cloth merchants by profession and worked hard to rebuild their lives. "They were cloth merchants and somehow ended up in Jiaganj and found their home by the river," he explained.

From Lalgola, the family eventually moved to Jiaganj. Other relatives settled in an area now known as Panjabipara. The Sikh community there established a gurdwara, which became an important place for prayer and gathering.

Over time, Jiaganj stopped being just a place to survive. It became home.

The Peaceful Pull Of Jiaganj

Arijit Singh grew up in Jiaganj as "Shomu" to family and neighbours. Even after becoming one of India's biggest singers in 2013, he continued to stay connected to the town.

Music was part of his life from an early age. The singer's father recalled how he used to accompany his mother to the gurdwara to sing kirtan on special occasions.

Surinder Singh also spoke about what it feels like to be the father of such a well-known singer. "Moja lagey. I feel amused. People ask me 'what is your son doing', 'what is his next project'," he said.

Despite Arijit Singh's success in Mumbai, Jiaganj has always drawn him back. "This is such a peaceful place. Even my son couldn't live in Mumbai and had to return. Ei maatir emoni taan," his father said, explaining the emotional bond they feel with their hometown.

Today, even after achieving national fame, Arijit Singh continues to stay connected to Jiaganj. His children study locally, and many of his charitable projects focus on improving schools and facilities in the town.

Meanwhile, he recently released a new song titled Raina, which has already caught the attention of listeners. The song was composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and written by Priya Saraiya.

Fans can listen to the track and watch its official video on the Garuuda Music YouTube channel.

