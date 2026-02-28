Amid Karisma Kapoor's Children's Legal Row, Delhi High Court Directs Forensic Inspection Of Sunjay Kapur's Will

In a significant development in the ongoing "Kapur vs Kapur" inheritance battle for Rs 30,000 crore estate left behind by late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the Delhi High Court has allowed forensic and handwriting examination of his will.

The order came after an appeal by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's children - Samaira and Kiaan - along with Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur, who have challenged the authenticity of the will, alleging it was "forged" by his third wife Priya Kapur.

The High Court Registrar Judicial ruled that there was "no merit" in the objections raised by Priya Kapur against the inspection plea made by children and Rani Kapur.

In its order, the court observed that the plaintiffs - Samaira, Kiaan and Rani Kapur - have a legal right to inspect the original will kept in a sealed cover with the registry "to ascertain its authenticity and genuineness and to prepare their case."

The court has now allowed Inspection of the original will in presence of counsels of authorised pleaders with assistance of forensic and handwriting experts on March 10.

However, the court clarified that no photographs or copies of the original will shall be permitted.

The inspection has been scheduled for March 10, 2026 at 3:00 pm, in the presence of authorised counsel for the defendants.

The will had earlier been submitted to the High Court in a sealed cover on September 25, 2025. Priya Kapur had strongly opposed the applications seeking forensic and handwriting examination. However, the court rejected these submissions.

Advocate Shantanu Aggarwal, appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children, argued that if the will was authentic, there should be no resistance to forensic scrutiny.

He also stressed the urgency of preserving the Call Data Records (CDR) of Sunjay Kapur before their expiry. The court noted that CDR expire within one year.

The High Court will now take up the application seeking preservation of Sunjay Kapur's call data records on March 10 for urgent hearing.

Priya Kapur's counsel had argued that the media reports relied upon regarding CDRs were "deleted, inauthentic and fake."

With the High Court permitting expert examination of the sealed document, the family dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate is set to intensify in the coming weeks, as the court weighs both the authenticity of the will and the plea for preservation of digital evidence.