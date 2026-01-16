Karisma Kapoor Calls Priya Kapur's Bid In Supreme Court To See Divorce Papers "Frivolous"

The Supreme Court on Friday told actor Karisma Kapoor to file her objections, if she wants, in two weeks to a fresh application submitted by Priya Kapur, seeking details of her divorce proceedings with late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur in 2016.

The matter was listed before a bench of Justice AS Chandurkar.

In a closed chamber hearing, Karisma Kapoor's lawyers opposed the application by Priya Kapur, arguing that it was not maintainable as the consent terms and the divorce decree were already filed by Priya Kapur in another matter against Karisma Kapoor's two children in the Delhi High Court.

Priya Kapur's lawyers said the application before the Supreme Court seeks access to these records to place the complete factual background before the courts decide on the high-profile estate dispute.

Karisma Kapoor's children are fighting a legal battle against Priya Kapur over a Rs 30,000 crore estate left behind by their late father, alleging that the will attributed to Sunjay Kapur has been forged by their stepmother.

Priya Kapur's lawyer Maninder Singh said clarity on the divorce settlement is necessary to assess whether issues now being raised in the Delhi High Court were already addressed and resolved during Sunjay Kapur's lifetime.

In November 2025, Priya Kapur filed this fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of pleadings, documents and orders of the divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma Kapoor's lawyers, Ravi Sharma and Apoorv Shukla, objected to Priya Kapur's application on the grounds that it was "frivolous" and was only intended to dig out personal information in a matter from the family court, which is confidential between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor.

Hearing the submissions made on behalf of Karisma Kapoor, the Supreme Court directed the actor to put her objections in the form of a reply within two weeks. No formal notice has been issued by the Supreme Court in the matter.

In 2016, there was an amicable settlement of the matrimonial dispute between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur with mutual consent. The Supreme Court took on record the "consent terms" signed by both the parties in which the custody of their two children will be with the actor, while her estranged husband will have access and visitation rights.

After an in-chamber hearing before a bench of Justices AK Sikri and RK Agrawal in 2016, the lawyer who appeared for Karisma had said that all pending disputes between the couple had been amicably resolved.