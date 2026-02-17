'Conduct Yourselves With Dignity': Court Scolds Sunjay Kapur's Wife, Sister

An exasperated Delhi High Court demanded Tuesday that two squabbling members of Sunjay Kapur's family - his wife Priya Sachdeva Kapur and sister Mandhira Kapur Smith - "conduct themselves with dignity" as it tries to unravel a web of alleged defamatory remarks. "We expect you not to make any public statements against each other... this is what the court expects," the quarrelling duo was told.

Justice Mini Pushkarna then issued a notice to Mandhira Kapur over her sister-in-law Priya Kapur's defamation allegations and demand for Rs 20 crore in damages.

Mandhira Kapur was given five weeks to reply, till which time the two women were told to "exercise restraint in making statements against each other, directly or indirectly".

Last month Priya Kapur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur and a second individual, alleging their comments - circulated on podcasts, social media platforms, and interviews - constituted a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation.

The Priya vs Mandhira battle is a fallout of a larger family feud over Sunjay Kapur's eye-popping Rs 30,000 crore fortune. Kapur, 53, died playing polo in England in June last year.

British authorities listed the cause of death as a cardiac arrest, but there were reports he suffered an anaphylactic shock after a bee flew into his mouth. His mother, Rani Kapur, however, hinted darkly at a "transnational conspiracy" leading to the "murder" of her son.

His death triggered a scramble for control of that fortune, which includes expensive artwork and other high-value assets, and a stake in a multi-billion-dollar global automotive components business empire that has a footprint in India, the United States, China, and Mexico.

Court's 'don't wash dirty linen in public' plea

One showdown is between Priya Kapur and Rani Kapur, who has claimed she is the sole beneficiary of the estate. She has accused her daughter-in-law of having manipulated a family trust set up in her name - the Rani Kapur Family Trust - to illegally appropriate her assets.

Rani Kapur - who last year said she had been coerced into signing documents while grieving her son's death - wanted the trust to be declared "the result of fraud, forgery, and undue influence" and sought consequential reliefs, including its dissolution and restitution of all assets.

Sunjay Kapur with his mother, Rani Kapur (File)

She has also accused Priya Kapur of concealing her son's wealth, questioning claims the businessman had only Rs 1.7 crore in cash and no investments despite a Rs 60 crore salary.

Priya Kapur, meanwhile, has pointed to a will that she said Sunjay Kapur had signed in 2025, and which leaves the entire fortune - all Rs 30,000 crore - to her and her alone.

Last week another bench of the Delhi High Court, which is hearing this dispute, criticised the 'washing of dirty linen in public' and lamented the 'very sorry state of affairs' in the family.

The appeal went unheard; 24 hours on Priya Kapur filed perjury charges against Rani Kapur.

'What about father's horses?'

The scramble also involves actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur's second wife, and the former couple's children - son Kiaan and daughter Samaira - both of whom, with their mother, claim the 2025 will that Priya Kapur has based her claim on is forged.

In that case Kian and Samaira have also accused Priya Kapur of filing an incomplete list of assets.

The list does not include expensive horses used to play polo and associated sporting equipment, as well as Audemars Piguet and Rolex luxury wristwatches, they alleged in January.

Sunjay Kapur with Karisma Kapoor (R) and Priya Kapur (L) and his children (File)

Several expensive pieces of artwork are also on the disputed list.

They also flagged discrepancies in the list vis-a-vis that provided by Rani Kapur. Several assets disclosed by their grandmother are not part of the list provided by Priya Kapur, the kids argued.

In response they were compared to "a wealthy Oliver Twist, who wants more".

It was also pointed out the will in question had been shared with the Kapoor family after it was signed.