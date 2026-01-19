"What About Father's Polo Horses?": Sunjay Kapur's Children Ask Stepmother

The sordid family drama and courtroom scrap between the children of actor Karisma Kapoor and their stepmother Priya Kapur - over the Rs 30,000 crore fortune of their father, the late businessman Sunjay Kapur - has now extend into a discussion on pedigree horses, sources have revealed to NDTV.

According to the latest rejoinder filed by Karisma's children and accessed exclusively by NDTV, Samaira and Kiaan, who earlier accused Priya Kapur of having forged the will being attributed to their father, have now accused her of filing an incomplete list of his assets in court.

The list filed by Priya in court allegedly does not include expensive horses used to play polo and associated sporting equipment, as well as Audemars Piguet and Rolex luxury wristwatches. Several expensive pieces of artwork are also on the disputed list of assets, the full version of which Priya Kapur should disclose under oath, Karisma Kapoor's children have demanded in court.

The children have also claimed that several immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur as part of Kapur family are not on the list provided to court by Priya.

They have also flagged discrepancy in the list when compared to list provided by Rani Kapur. Several assets disclosed by Rani Kapur are not part of the list provided by Priya, they claim in court.

The children in their rejoinder dated December 31, have objected of Priya Kapur's statement - i.e., 'to the best of my knowledge' - in court while disclosing what she said was the full list of assets left behind by Sunjay Kapur.

Calling it a "deliberate concealment", the children have now sought a direction that Priya Kapur should disclose all assets belonging to their father on oath.

The court is expected to record proceedings on these documents on Tuesday (January 20). The matter is listed for completion of pleadings and further proceedings before Gagandeep Jindal, Joint Registrar.

In September last year the Delhi High Court had directed Priya Kapur to disclose the complete list of assets owned by Sunjay Kapur at the time of his death; he died June 12, 2025, in the UK.

The three main parties in this dispute - Priya Kapur, Sunjay's third wife; Rani Kapur, Sunjay's mother; and Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Sunjay's children with his second wife, Karisma.

Each side has accused and counter-accused each other of cheating and subterfuge as they jostle for control of the late industrialist's substantial fortune.

In early December, for example, Rani Kapur accused her Priya Kapur of "massive concealment", questioning her daughter-in-law's claim that Sunjay Kapur had only Rs 1.7 crore in cash and no investments despite earning Rs 60 crore annually. And in November Priya Kapur's lawyers compared Karisma's children to "a wealthy Oliver Twist, who wants more".

Sunjay Kapur died in the UK in June 2025 while playing polo.

In August - after weeks of speculation that included whispers that he was 'murdered as part of a transnational conspiracy' - British medical authorities confirmed he died of natural causes, and listed left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease as the causes of death.