'What An Eye-Opener': US Man Praises Indian Healthcare System, Says It's 'Far Superior' To The West

American content creator Charlie Evans has gone viral on social media after hailing Indian healthcare as "far superior" to Western systems. Currently travelling through Rishikesh, Evans described his recovery from a recent illness as an "eye-opener," praising the seamless blend of Ayurveda and modern medicine alongside India's incredibly accessible treatment options.

"I am an American and I have been living in India for the past 148 days. In the past week, I have been to the hospital twice. I am gonna tell you what happened, and I am gonna tell you why Indian medicine is far superior to medicine in the West," said Evans in the now-viral clip.

Evans detailed that he fell sick a couple of weeks into his trip in Rajasthan. Suspecting he had strep throat, Evans said he did not take any medicine or go to the hospital until he returned to Rishikesh, which was a big mistake, as going to a hospital in India is extremely easy.

"I went to the pharmacy and I got these Yogi Kanthika pills. We don't have these in the USA, but these are amazing. I use them for my strep throat. Exhibit two are these cough drops. Absolutely incredible. We have them in the USA, but I just feel like the ingredients used in these are way better."

Stating that Indians were health-conscious, Evans praised the Ayurvedic medicines that most people had in their homes, which helped with illnesses.

"When you live in India, you have Indian friends who give you an herbal remedy like this. I have used this on my collar. My friend gave this to me. It is just a natural Vicks. That's what's amazing about coming to India. You don't even need the pharmacy or the emergency room sometimes, because your Indian buddies are gonna have something like this," Evans said.

"Indian medicine is truly god-tier. First time getting sick in India, and wow, what an eye-opener! From comforting home remedies, Ayurveda and modern meds, everything worked together to get me back on my feet fast. Grateful for Indian medicines!" he captioned the accompanying video.

'Glad You Recovered'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 212,000 views and hundreds of comments, with social media users agreeing with Evans' assessment and noting that the Indian healthcare system does not face the same roadblocks as in the US.

"These are really good. It's ayurvedic and plant-based without any nasty chemicals. Long live Ayurveda. Thanks for respecting Indian medicine," said one user, while another added: "Glad you've recovered! It's also the land where plastic surgery originated.

A third commented: "Here, you can just walk to the hospital and do walk-in treatment for anything. In the USA, you gotta get a doctor, and all he recommends is so weird, and the insurance there is so expensive. In India, you can be covered for 200 dollars for a year, but in the US, 1000 a month lol."

A fourth said: "India healthcare is much better than the West, you don't get to wait for days, you get treated economically, you get Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Allopathy, all treatments."