Yoga Myths Busted: Expert Tells How Yoga Is About More Than Asanas

Today, yoga has reached all parts of the world and is not confined by geography or culture. With the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, there is a fast-growing awareness. This interest did not come due to a date on the calendar. It rose thanks to people attempting to find balance.

In a world that is moving fast, meeting deadlines, has digital overload and increasing stress, yoga provides something that is extremely appropriate - simplicity, stability, and self-connection. Yet, as yoga grows to become popular globally, many still falter to start. More than not being able to practise. They don't begin since they misinterpret yoga as it truly is.

To truly know yoga, we need to first understand where it starts. Yoga doesn't begin on a mat. It begins earlier than we think. It starts with awareness. When the elders say - 'Do not lie. Do not hate. Do not steal.' - they are teaching us the basics of yoga. These values are more than just casual moral teachings. They are based on the eightfold path as mentioned in the Yoga Sutras of and by Patanjali.

Yoga is developed on eight interconnected limbs:

Yama - Ethical Living Niyama - Personal Discipline Asana - Posture Pranayama - Breath Regulation Pratyahara - Managing the Senses Dharana - Concentration Dhyana - Meditation Samadhi - Deep Awareness

And Asana is just one limb. But many think it is the whole practice. This is where myths develop.

MYTH 1: Yoga is only stretching

Practising yoga goes beyond how far you can bend. It consists of moving consciously and small and consistent movements practised with the right consciousness and proper muscle connection. All of this can take you to key changes. Simple movements done mindfully can align the body's muscular chains and movement patterns and improve posture, lower strain, and boost coordination. Yoga mixes awareness with action.

Try This: On a daily basis, spend 10 minutes doing neck rotations, shoulder rolls, and cat-cow movements. Concentrate on how each muscle feels. It will take two weeks to notice enhanced ease in doing daily tasks.

Myth 2: Yoga is slow and takes years to show results

Yoga works via the nervous system. When the breathing goes steady and deep, the body moves from stress mode to recovery mode. The heart rate calms down. Muscles soften. Thoughts reduce speed. Many feel they can sleep better and face calm mornings within a week or two with regular breathing methods. Yoga looks slow. But its internal impact starts instantly.

Try This: Try alternate nostril breathing for five minutes before going to sleep. Follow this system with three minutes of noiseless relaxation.

Myth 3: Yoga is meant for just those who are supple or fit

More than a need, flexibility can be called a by-product. Yoga adjusts as per the individual. Children get the advantage of better focus. Working professionals discover relief from stress. Older people can improve their balance and joint mobility. Yoga also includes chair-based stretches, calm breathing, and mindful walking. Yoga is inclusive and not exclusive.

Try This: Commit 15 minutes daily to five minutes of stretching, five minutes of breathing, and five minutes of quiet sitting. Maintain simplicity and consistency.

Myth 4: Yoga and daily life are different

Yoga is not an activity that can be finished in one hour. It stays in the way you speak, eat, think, and respond. Ethical Awareness (Yama) and Personal Discipline (Niyama) develop daily conduct, while emotional control is shaped by Breath Awareness (Pranayama). The work performance improves with concentration (Dharana). Clarity comes with meditation (Dhyana). Yoga is intertwined with life and not isolated from it.

Myth 5: Yoga means only physical exercise.

Unlike the high-intensity workouts that concentrate mostly on muscles, yoga blends breath, posture, awareness, and behaviour. It makes the body strong while keeping the mind calm. When the posture improves, it makes decision-making better. All the things are connected. And that is the reason for the global growth of yoga. It focuses on the modern problems at the root level. It does not tire the body but educates. It does not overwhelm the mind but steadies it.

Why yoga seems relevant today

People from all over the world have stood to realise that health is a lot more than just physical. It is mental, emotional, and behavioural. Yoga provides a real-world system to join all three. It talks about discipline without the pressure. It develops strength with aggression. It grows awareness without any judgment. Yoga tells us that transformation does not need extreme effort. It requires stable practice, small, sensible movements, right awareness, and proper muscle connection.

These simple aspects, when repeated daily, make the body's natural chains align and return to balance. Yoga is more than perfection. It focuses on progression. It does not limit itself to a group but belongs to everyone. Maybe that is the reason for yoga to continue to travel beyond borders, as at its core, it speaks in a universal language: awareness, balance, and conscious living. Yoga is not about what you practise. It is something that you live.

(By Sailendra S Raane, Founder of Mahati Wellness, Wellness Leader, and Spiritual Practitioner)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.