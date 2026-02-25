7 Best Yoga Poses That Can Help Strengthen Hamstrings

Your hamstrings are a group of three muscles, biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus, located at the back of the thigh. It plays a crucial role in hip extension, knee flexion, and stabilising the pelvis and knee joints during movement. When you have strong hamstrings, it prevents injuries as they reduce risks of strains, tears, and ACL injuries, especially during activities like running. Also, strong hamstrings can help you in performing everyday tasks like walking, climbing stairs, and maintaining posture, among others. There are several exercises that can help to strengthen your hamstrings, yoga is one of them.

Performing yoga is one of the most effective ways to strengthen the hamstrings. These yoga poses can help build resilience, improve posture, and enhance overall mobility. Here are some of the best yoga poses that can help strengthen your hamstrings.

Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Hamstrings

1. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This inversion fires up the hamstrings and elongates the entire back body. Start on your hands and knees, then tuck your toes and lift your hips high, forming an inverted V shape with your body. Pedal your feet alternately, pressing one heel toward the mat at a time to intensify the stretch and contraction. Regular practice can boost hamstring endurance and calf flexibility.

2. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

This backbend targets the hamstrings through hip extension and awakens the posterior chain. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mat, hip-width apart. Inhale to lift your hips upward, pressing firmly into your heels and squeezing your glutes to engage the hamstrings. Hold the lift and breathe steadily. This pose not only strengthens but also opens the chest and spine, relieving lower back tension.

3. Locust Pose (Salabhasana)

This asana stretches the hamstring without straining the knees. Lie on your stomach with arms extended alongside your body, palms facing down. Inhale, lift your chest, arms, and legs off the mat, look forward to avoid any neck strain. Point your toes and press your inner thighs toward the ceiling. Beginners can bend knees slightly or lift one leg at a time. As strength builds, extend your hold.

4. Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III)

This balance pose demands hamstring activation for stability. From a standing position, hinge forward at your hips, extending your right leg straight back while reaching your arms forward. Keep your torso parallel to the ground. Your standing left leg's hamstring engages to anchor you, while the lifted right hamstring contracts to maintain height and alignment. Switch sides after a few breaths. This pose improves leg strength for better posture.

5. Upward Plank (Purvottanasana)

This full-body asana spotlights the hamstrings. Sit with legs extended forward, hands placed behind your hips, fingers pointing toward your feet. Inhale to press into your hands and feet, lifting your hips and torso into a reverse tabletop. Straighten your arms and legs fully, drawing your shoulders back. The hamstrings help in leg extension, working along with the glutes to elevate your body.

6. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

This seated asana blends stretch and strength for hamstring conditioning. Sit with legs extended and keep feet flexed. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale to hinge forward from the hips, keeping hands along your legs. This helps to build strength which is important during runs or jumps.

7. Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana)

This pose mimics a runner's lunge with precision. Step your right foot back, aligning heels, and square your hips forward. Inhale while keeping arms overhead, then fold over your left shin, hands to blocks or floor. The back right hamstring anchors, stabilising the posture, while the front left lengthens under load. Press actively through both feet and then switch sides.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.