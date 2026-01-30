According to the Indian market share size report, smartphone usage in India is spiking dramatically. By 2026, India is projected to have nearly 1 billion smartphone users, making it the second-largest smartphone market globally. The excessive usage of smartphones in India has given rise to an unexpected health issue that can be noticed in individuals of various ages. The problem of bad posture, which can be noticed in the form of hunched backs, curvature of the spine, and even people developing tech neck. A common sign of bad posture is the forward neck, or turtle neck, which is becoming increasingly common due to excessive bending while looking at your phone screen.

If you are someone who stares at their mobile screens for long hours, then you may be noticing these signs in your body posture. The issue of bad posture is not limited to adults, as even children and adolescents are becoming increasingly addicted to smartphones, as per the Economic Survey of 2025-26. An interesting piece of research also indicates that the issue of excessive phone usage can even lead to horn-like bone spurs at the back of the skull. The smartphone is a tool designed to make your life easier, but is it leading to permanent changes in the way your body is normally supposed to be? Here are some simple ways you can correct these issues.

5 Easy Hacks To Fix Bad Posture While Using Your Phone

1. Hold Phone At Eye Level

An underestimated hack that can reduce the problem of bad posture and neck strain is holding your phone at eye level. Although this may seem inconvenient, it is very important to give your strained neck muscles a break from the constant bending forward. By holding your phone at eye level, you can also ensure that your eyes are aligned with the screen, leading to less eye strain. According to a journal, eye-level positioning reduces visual strain and abnormal vergence adaptation, compared to downward gaze.Here are some practical tips to hold your phone at eye level to make it better for your posture:

While looking at your phone, make sure to raise your arm to minimize the distance between your phone and your eyes.

You can place the phone at eye level on a platform and secure it if you are going to spend time on it.

Holding your phone at eye level could be awkward, as it could hinder your ability to see objects in front of you, so don't do this while travelling.

To avoid mishaps while holding your phone at eye level, make sure you are seated.

2. Take Frequent Breaks

The rule of taking breaks can ensure your eyes, brain, and posture all get a break. People who work on digital devices for most of their time should follow the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of looking at your screen, take a 20-minute break and look 20 feet away. According to the Applied Sciences 2025 journal, smartphone use alters posture and gait, increasing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. To avoid developing a serious issue with your posture, it is important to develop a cautious approach to correcting your posture. One such way to do so is to take well-planned breaks. There are some practical tips to ensure you do so:

Take a break every hour for at least 5 to 10 minutes to give your eyes, mind, and neck a break.

While hyperfocusing on a task, you may find yourself leaning forward, but doing so can increase the chances of neck strain and cause spine misalignment when done repeatedly.

3. Stretch Neck And Shoulders

To avoid developing a bad posture from phone use, practicing simple physiotherapy exercises like neck and shoulder stretches can work. According to the International Journal of Health Sciences and Research, there is a high prevalence of forward head posture among college students due to prolonged smartphone use. One sure-shot way that you can avoid developing a forward head posture is to stretch your neck and shoulder muscles. Here are some ways to do so:

Doing simple exercises like neck rolls that involve slowly rolling your head in a circular motion (clockwise and counterclockwise).

Another exercise is cat-cow, which involves tilting your chin toward your chest, holding for 5-10 seconds, and then tilting back gently.

These exercises help relieve tension from the text neck and improve flexibility, reduce stiffness, and pain.

4. Use Ergonomic Accessories

The practice of leaning forward while using your phone can cause posture issues, but using stands and holders can help. Not only is using ergonomic accessories necessary for reducing back pain, but the entire body can reap benefits through the use of these products. From adjustable chairs and sit-stand desks to lumbar supports and phone risers, there are various ergonomic accessories that can help with bad posture. Here are some practical ways to introduce ergonomic accessories for correcting your posture:

Using a straight stand to hold your phone is a rotating function, so angles can be adjusted.

By using a stand for holding your phone, you can put less stress on your hands, neck, and shoulders.

An ergonomic chair can make sure your neck and shoulders are well-supported while using a phone.

5. Mindfully Sit Straight

Sitting mindfully straight can be helpful for correcting posture while using your phone. The simple practice can help you create a daily habit that yields lasting results for your body. As people tend to normally slouch while looking at their phone, cautious periodic checks on how you are sitting while working or studying can make a difference in your overall musculoskeletal health. According to the Scientific Reports, upright sitting reduces spinal misalignment compared to slouched posture. Here are some ways to practically practice sitting straight while being on your phone:

While you are deep in your books while studying or engaged with a work task that requires hyperfocus, you need to periodically check your posture.

Maintain a straight spine to help put less stress on your neck, shoulder blades, and eyes.

Students and working professionals are mostly impacted by problems with their posture while using a smartphone. But this issue can also be noticed in young children, teenagers, and the elderly as well, as everyone is on their phone for leisure or otherwise absorbed in it for fun. Holding the phone, taking frequent breaks, stretching neck and shoulders, using ergonomic accessories, and sitting mindfully straight are all hacks that can help your posture.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.