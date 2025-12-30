One Week Social Media Detox Can Significantly Reduce Anxiety And Depression: Study

A recent study found that cutting off social media usage for a week can help reduce anxiety, depression and insomnia, in young adults while also boosting their mental health. Social media usage has increased in the past few years and it potentially damages your mental health. The study was published in JAMA Network Open. People involved in the study reported 16 per cent few anxiety symptoms, 24.8 per cent fewer symptoms of depression, and 14.5 per cent less insomnia.

John Torous, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and the director of the digital psychiatry division at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and lead author of the study said that the findings of this study includes only the first phase and is part of a larger study. For the study, the researchers included 373 individuals between 18 and 24 years. Of these, 277 of them were females, 73 were male, 12 were non-binary, 9 were transgender, and 2 were listed as 'Other'.

The study authors included five platforms in the study which included; Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). In the first two weeks, the participants used social media like they usually would. The researchers recorded information from the phones of the participants about their social media usage. After the two weeks, the researchers shared the data with the participants and gave them questionnaires for symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia and loneliness.

The participants were then asked if they wanted to try a weeklong social media detox. Dr Elombe Calvert, a co-author of the study said, "We had 80% of participants opt into the detox."

Earlier, the participants were spending about two hours a day on the five social media apps the study was looking at. Dr Calvert said, "During the detox, it fell to like 30 minutes a day."

By the end of the week, the team saw a 16% reduction in anxiety symptoms, a 24% decrease in depression symptoms and a 14.5% decrease in insomnia symptoms. Calvert adds, "So, it's very effective."

Torous said, "We definitely have had patients telling us for some time that they've tried digital detoxes on their own [and] that they find it useful." He also notes that most participants did not score high enough in the mental health screenings to qualify for a mental health diagnosis.

In a report in NPR, psychologist Mitch Prinstein, chief of strategy and integration at the American Psychological Association said, "It usually takes eight to 12 weeks of intensive psychotherapy to see those kinds of reductions in mental health symptoms. So if you can get those with just one week of change in behavior, wow!"

Prinstein also adds that it's just social media that's a problem as the screen time of the participants didn't go down. They were doing other things on their devices. He says, "So, it really helps us see that it's not just your screen that's a problem. It might be social media in particular."

How To Lower Your Social Media Use?

1. Set Time Limits

Use built-in phone features like Screen Time or Digital Wellbeing to reduce your daily usage per app. Start with realistic goals, track progress, and block access after the time limit ends. This can help build discipline without overwhelming you.

2. Turn Off Notifications

Disable non-essential alerts to break the cycle of constant interruptions as this can lead to compulsive checks. Keep only important ones like calls or messages active.

3. Phone-Free Zones

Designate areas like the bedroom, dinner table, or bathroom as no-phone spaces. Charge your device outside the bedroom overnight and use a traditional alarm clock. This reduces your bedtime doomscrolling and morning habits that can increase your stress.

4. Offline Activities

Swap scrolling for hobbies like yoga, reading, sports, or cooking classes to fill your time. Spend time with family or try podcasts during commutes.

5. Digital Detox

Commit to full breaks, like a weekly digital detox or weekend fasts. These reset habits can boost mental clarity. Start small, such as one app-free day. Regular detoxes help to enhance focus and well-being in the long-term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.