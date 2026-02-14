BJP Makes Its Mark In Bangladesh Elections, Wins 1 Seat

The acronym may sound familiar, but this BJP has nothing to do with India. In Bangladesh's 13th General Elections, the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) secured a single seat, with Andaleeve Rahman Partho winning from the Bhola-1 constituency.

According to results declared by the Election Commission (EC) in 297 seats, the BNP and its allies bagged 212 seats. The BNP alone won 209 seats.

Among its allies, Ganosamhati Andolan, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), and Gono Odhikar Parishad secured one seat each.

On the other hand, Jamaat and its allies secured 77 seats. As per the latest results released by the EC on Friday, Jamaat won 68 seats, while the National Citizen Party (NCP) secured six seats.

A total of 50 political parties contested the polls with 2,028 candidates, including 273 independents. The BNP fielded the highest number of candidates, 291. Besides, 83 female candidates contested the elections.

Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) candidate Partho secured 1,05,543 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Nazrul Islam, who received 75,337 votes.

Prior to the February 12 elections, Partho had pledged to transform Bhola into the southern region's 'Tilottama,' a modern and beautiful city.

He had listed construction of the Bhola-Barishal Bridge, establishment of a medical college, and provision of household gas connections as his top priorities. He also promised to ensure gas connections to every household in Bhola and implement the long-awaited Bhola-Barishal bridge project.

In addition, Partho pledged to improve healthcare facilities by setting up a medical college in Bhola, curb drug abuse, and ensure the basic rights of the people of the district, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

If the BNP-led alliance is voted to power, visible and sustainable development will be ensured, Parto had said, adding that BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has special focus on the region.

Who Is Andaleeve Rahman Partho

Partho is a politician, educationist and lawyer, and a former Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhola-1 constituency. He is also the principal of the British School of Law in Dhaka.

His political career began in 2008 when he contested the 9th General Elections from Bhola-1 as the then four-party alliance candidate and defeated Awami League candidate Yusuf Hossain Humayun.

From 2009 to 2014, he served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Establishment, now known as the Ministry of Public Administration.

Partho is the son of former minister and MP from Bhola-1 constituency Naziur Rahman Manju and Sheikh Reba Rahman.