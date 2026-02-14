PM Modi Makes Historic Landing Aboard C-130J Aircraft On Assam Highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic landing at northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) aboard C-130J aircraft in Assam's Moran, beginning his one-day tour of the state that is slated to go to polls soon.

He had taken off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37.

In an earlier post on X, PM Modi had said the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations. The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response. The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency. The ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight. India's first ELF was inaugurated in 2021 in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

After landing, PM Modi witnessed a 40-minute air show, comprising Tejas, Sukhoi, Rafale and other fighter jets.

PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate multiple development works. He will unveil the much-awaited bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati, expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and improve connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the river. He will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at Bongora.

PM Modi will flag off an additional 100 electric buses for Guwahati, as part of efforts to strengthen public transport while reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in the city. He will also address BJP workers in Guwahati.